Girl, 12 killed by lightning in Lilongwe

A 12 year old girl, identified as Amina Nthondo was on Sunday killed by lightning at Mpingu trading centre in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer, Kingsley Dandaula confirmed the incident.

He said Nthondo Kavwenje from Kapunula Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Mbwatalika in Lilongwe, father to the deceased, reported to Mpingu police unit that his daughter had been killed by lightning.

“Amina (the deceased) with her two elder sisters; Zainabu and Milliam Nthondo 21, were in their house while it was raining and the lightning struck them there,” explained Dandaula.

He further said the lightning killed Amina and injured her two sisters.

The deceased and her two sisters were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) for medical attention where Amina was certified dead

