Ntcheu gets K366 million market structures in response to communities’ needs

Shire River Basin Management Programme (SRBMP) on Wednesday handed over market structures worth K366 million to Ntcheu District Council.

The structures have been constructed at Manjawira, Doviko, Senzani and Tsangano Turn-Off markets in the district.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the structures to the council, Ntcheu District Council deputy chairperson councillor Kammwamba Jere called upon communities to take care of the structures.

“I would like to urge every one of you to ensure that the structures are well taken care of because they are for our own benefit. I would like to see them as they are every time I come here,” he said.

Jere said it will be an embarrassing to the sponsors to see the structures being vandalised.

“We have been crying for good structures in our markets. Shire River Basin Management Programme has come to our rescue. Let us be responsible,” he said.

Jere also called upon the council to ensure that markets’ sanitation is maintained for increased revenue generation.

“This is one of the council’s revenue generation assets. If the place is kept clean all the time, traders will have all the reasons to pay the market fees because they will have a clean environment,” said Jere.

Speaking during the same function, SRBMP project coordinator Sydney Kamtukule said the markets were constructed in response to communities’ needs.

Construction of the infrastructures in the four markets started in December 2016 and finished in February 2018 with funds from World Bank

