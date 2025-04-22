PIL donates K15 million medical equipment to St John’s hospital

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has donated medical equipment and supplies valued at K15 million Kwacha to St. John’s Hospital in Mzuzu following a public appeal by the hospital, which has been grappling with severe resource shortages.

PIL General Manager, Martin Msimuko, highlighted the ongoing challenges many communities face in accessing quality healthcare services, noting that the donation underscores the company’s continued commitment to supporting the health sector.

“Many health facilities are located far from where people live, forcing them to travel long distances for medical assistance. Tragically, a large number of deaths in the country are due to delays in receiving timely healthcare”.

“When we saw the call for help, we felt it was our duty to step in as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility. We recognize the vital work that St. John’s Hospital does for the people of Mzuzu and surrounding areas,” said Msimuko.

Hospital Director, Dr. Jessie Chihana, expressed her gratitude for the timely donation, describing it as a significant relief.

“We have been facing numerous challenges at the hospital, and these supplies will go a long way in helping us meet the demands of our daily operations,” she said.

Among the items donated were IV fluids, antibiotics, as well as medication for conditions like diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure.

