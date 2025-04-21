Mundawathu Organic Fertilizer Transforming Lives of Malawian Farmers

An increasing number of farmers across Malawi are ditching chemical fertilizers in favor of Mundawathu Organic Fertilizer—a homegrown innovation they say is not only reviving their soils but transforming their lives.

During a recent media tour, farmers from Lilongwe and Dedza districts shared powerful testimonies about the impact the organic fertilizer has had on their crop yields and livelihoods.

“This is the answer to hunger in Malawi,” declared Senior Group Village Head Sinyara of Sumbakhunda, Lilongwe, who described the product as a game-changer in the fight against the effects of climate change.

“Those who used chemical fertilizers had their crops badly affected by the dry spell. But look at my field—my crops are green, strong, and healthy, as if there was no drought,” said the traditional leader.

She urged fellow farmers to shift from chemical-based fertilizers to Mundawathu Organic Fertilizer, highlighting its ability to restore soil fertility and improve resilience to extreme weather.

“It’s not just affordable, but sustainable. After using it for two consecutive years, in the third year, you can still get a good harvest without adding anything. That’s how powerful it is,” she added.

Chisomo Kwizombe, a farmer from Lizuku in Dedza, echoed these sentiments, saying the fertilizer has radically improved his economic and social standing.

“Before using Mundawathu, I could only harvest about 8 to 10 bags. This year, I got 33 bags from the same field. That’s nothing short of a miracle,” he told journalists.

Farmers are now calling on the government to include Mundawathu Organic Fertilizer in the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP), arguing that it would better serve the country’s goal of achieving food security.

“If the government is serious about ending hunger and promoting sustainable agriculture, this product must be made accessible through AIP,” said one of the farmers.

In response, Chimwemwe Mukhova, Marketing Officer for Mundawathu Organic Fertilizer, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and pledged to continue engaging with farmers to address any challenges.

“We’re proud to see our product making such a real difference. We’re listening to farmers and will ensure we keep improving based on their feedback,” she said.

Mundawathu Organic Fertilizer, priced at K30,000 for a 50kg bag, has been on the market for five years. In that time, it has quietly built a loyal following among farmers seeking more affordable and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional inputs.

