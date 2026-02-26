PIL donates K150 million ICT lab and library to Katole CDSS

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), a consortium of four oil marketing companies namely Puma, Total, Petroda, and Vivo Energy, has handed over an ICT laboratory and a library block worth K150 million to Katole Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Thekelani, Thyolo aimed at promoting quality education in the country.

The development is expected to improve the learning environment at the school, particularly in science and technology-related subjects, by providing students with access to modern learning facilities.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Wednesday, PIL Board Director Joseph Kerring described the donation as a significant investment in the future of young people in the area, emphasizing that education remains one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives.

“This donation is a symbol of hope. It is a commitment to empowerment. It is a statement that our children deserve the best possible environment to learn and succeed,” he said.

Kerring who is also Managing Director of Vivo Energy, said the ICT laboratory will serve as a foundation for innovation and creativity among learners, enabling them to develop practical skills necessary for the modern world.

He added that the library will play a critical role in broadening students’ knowledge and strengthening their academic performance.

“The library will open minds to new ideas, new opportunities and new horizons. Students will discover knowledge that extends far beyond the classroom,” he added.

He noted that while community day secondary schools are key to expanding access to secondary education in Malawi, access must be supported by quality infrastructure to ensure meaningful learning outcomes.

Kerring, then, encouraged students to make responsible use of the facilities and called upon the community to safeguard the infrastructure for the benefit of future generations.

Receiving the donation, Shire Highlands Education Division Manager Evelyn Mjima commended PIL for the gesture, saying the facility will add value to the school, while urging both students and the community to safeguard the infrastructure.

“Our role is to utilize the infrastructure effectively while taking care of it so that even future generations can benefit from this donation,” said Mjima.

Katole CDSS Headmaster, Edward Abraham expressed gratitude to PIL for the support, saying the donation has come at a time when the school was facing challenges in delivering quality education.

“It is a wonderful gift that they have given us, and it will go a long way in bringing the digital world closer to students in this rural area. Our students are already benefiting from it,” said Abraham.

