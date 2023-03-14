PIL donates K4.5m. items in Cholera fight

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has joined the fight against cholera outbreak in the country by donating 1500 intravenous drips worth K4.5 million to Blantyre District Health Office (DHO)

Speaking during the official handover ceremony on Thursday, PIL operations manager, Edmond Pingani said they decided to intervene as part of supporting the government in the fight against the pandemic which has claimed lots of lives in the country since last year.

“The Government is doing all it can to stop the pandemic through mass vaccinations, awareness campaigns and provision of medication and is overwhelmed. We believe as corporates, we have a role to play. We are aware that most hospitals are experiencing a shortage of medication to treat this outbreak resulting in more deaths.”

“The shortage of ORS, proper cholera treatment facilities, clean water and ringer’s lactate, antibiotics and many more drugs have made it very difficult for the hospitals to combat this disease. This donation therefore is also in fulfilment of the commitment the PIL board of directors made to be socially responsive in times of emergencies and when need arises through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program,” said Pingani.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Blantyre DHO, Pharmacy Technician Vuso Tembo commended PIL for the support saying the donation will go a long way in containing the rising cases as the items are one of the basic supplies required when treating cholera patients.

“We are so happy for this donation from PIL because ringer’s lactate is a must-have item when it comes to treatment of cholera cases. So, we cannot do without it. Currently the cases are dropping but then the battle is still on. We believe it is because people are embracing the preventive measures and also interventions by other organizations in raising awareness on the same,” he said.

PIL is a consortium of four petroleum marketing companies namely Vivo of Engen Filling Stations, Puma, Total Energies, and Petroda.

