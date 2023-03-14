Tropical Cyclone Freddy expected to withdraw from Malawi

Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which has claimed a lot of lives and rendered some people homeless in the southern part of Malawi is expected to withdraw from Malawi back into the Indian Ocean on Wednesday, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change announced on Monday.

In its latest update on the cyclone on Monday night, the ministry says the weather will begin to improve over the southern part of Malawi from this coming Wednesday.

However, the ministry disclosed that Cyclone Freddy is expected to continue to cause torrential rains in most parts of the southern region with a possibility of rainfall accumulating to between 300 and 400mm in the next 48 hours.

Cyclone Freddy has hit hard the districts of Blantyre, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Mwanza, Neno, Nsanje, Thyolo, Phalombe and Zomba.

As we went to press, Malawi Red Cross Society reported that 66 people had lost their lives.

According to a post on its official Twitter handle, 93 people have sustained various degrees of injuries while 16 people are missing.

The Red Cross said over 2,115 have so far been affected by the cyclone.

The organization added that it is conducting search and rescue, first aid and hospital evaluation.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has declared the southern region of Malawi as a state of disaster following devastating effects of Tropical Storm Cyclone Freddy which has terrorized the area.

A statement dated 13th March 2023, issued by Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Collen Zamba says the President Chakwera has noted with deep concern the devastation that Cyclone Freddy is bringing to most districts in the southern region of Malawi.