Pilirani Phiri Joins ESCOM as Chief Public Relations and Communications Officer

It’s official! The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has named Mr. Pilirani Phiri as its new Chief Public Relations and Communications Officer, effective June 1, 2025—a move that’s already generating buzz in the energy and communications sectors.

In a statement released today, ESCOM hailed Mr. Phiri’s appointment as a strategic leap forward, entrusting him with the critical role of leading the utility’s internal and external communication, building stakeholder trust, and amplifying the corporation’s mission to deliver reliable, inclusive, and affordable electricity to Malawians.

A seasoned communications expert with over a decade of experience, Mr. Phiri is no stranger to high-profile roles. He previously served as Director of Communications in the Office of the Vice President, and boasts a strong media background rooted in journalism. A Chevening Scholar, he holds a Master of Arts in International Relations and a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication.

Welcoming the appointment, ESCOM’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kamkwamba Kumwenda said, “We are on a journey to transform the customer experience and Pilirani’s expertise will be vital in helping us build strong, transparent, and impactful relationships with our stakeholders.”

Mr. Phiri himself expressed enthusiasm for the road ahead, saying, “I am excited to be part of the ESCOM team at such a pivotal time. I look forward to collaborating with the media, regulators, power suppliers, and consumer groups to keep Malawi powered—every hour, every day.”

