Plan International Malawi aids Bashir

Plan International Malawi has provided financial aid to female professional boxer, Anisha Bashir, in preparation for Mbeya Championship International fight against Tanzanian Happy Daudi.

The bout is scheduled for May 8, 2021 in Tanzania and the support is coming through the Girls Get Equal Campaign for which Anisha in an Ambassador.

With her ambassadorial status, Anisha who is a soldier with the Malawi defence Force (MDF), uses her popularity and sport to challenge gender stereotypes in male dominated professions and inspire girls to dream big.

A total of K300,000.00 from Plan International Malawi will help Anisha in gymnasium membership, sports equipment as well as her diet plan as she prepares for the important bout.

Speaking after receiving the support at Plan International Malawi’s offices on Tuesday, Anisha said the aid was so timely.

“I am confident I will win this fight and keep flying Malawi’s flag high. I have had a tremendous amount of training in readiness for this fight. I defeated happy before and I know she is geared for a revenge. But I am not going to give her any chance,” remarked Bashir.

Communications and Campaigns Manager at Plan International Malawi, Rodgers Siula, said Anisha was a living example that gender does not limit the potential of the girl child in life.

“Anisha’s success story goes a long way in breaking stereotypes that limit the potential of girls and women in our society. She is a symbol of determination and strength of a woman,” Siula said.

Plan International Malawi also supported Bashir and her manager in 2019 with return air tickets for her bout in Kenya. The boxer has two more fights on her calendar this year.

