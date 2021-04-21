Cozizwa kicks 2021 projects with a single titled ‘Fine’

Lilongwe based Afro Soul Singer and Fast Uprising Producer Cozizwa has finally dropped his single this year titled ‘fine’ glorifying God for his unswerving love.

‘Fine’ is an affirmation song which spreads the message that no matter how hard things get, turning point will always manifest only when God takes a lead.

Produced at Cozizwa wide studios with combined efforts of King Bwaila and Afreena Daniel the song is currently buzzing in various local radio stations and the feedback on social media platforms including twitter, Whatsapp and Facebook is overwhelming.

Speaking in an interview, Cozizwa said he has done the song based on his personal experience and decided to use the song in encouraging other people not to lose hope when they face challenges but they should pray hard and trust God who takes care of everyone’s situations without favour.

“The song comes from an honest place of hardship; I mostly write my music based on personal experiences or the experiences of people around me. I always tell myself that even if I face challenges I should not lose hope but trust God who makes everything fine at its appropriate time.

“No matter how much the pain is, it will go away and things will be fine and I will sing songs of praise,” he said.

Cozizwa said people will not be the same after listening to the song saying it is rich in content and the quality was not compromised.

However, he stated that he is currently working tirelessly to come up with best songs this year, both audios and videos.

“My fans should expect more amazing songs this year. I want to share the message of hope and encouragement because as an artist I believe that it is my obligation to entertain and at the same time preach the gospel in a creative way to my community, “he added.

Cozizwa is popularly known with some hit songs including Miyala, Ikazapanga expire, Chikangawa and Ngiyabonga which he featured Kelvin Sings.

