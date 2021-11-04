Plan International Malawi and LUANAR sign pact to uplift status of a girl-child

Child rights organization, Plan International Malawi, and Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which will see the university conducting some research to identify the root cause of the challenge that affect girl education in Malawi.

The signing in ceremony took place on Tuesday at LUANAR’s Bunda Campus in Lilongwe where the two sides committed towards uplifting the status of girls in the country.

LUANAR Vice Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Kaunda said the agreement will see both institutions undertaking some activities together considering that Plan International Malawi is very strong on the grassroots while LUANAR is good at research hence their coming together will help to find out causes that are there for not only a girl child to stumble in life.

Kaunda said where Plan International Malawi will need some research based evidenced to back their activity, the university will move in to conduct the research and by doing so they will also be motivating the girls in the rural areas on how to succeed in life through the doors of the university.

“This MOU is very important to us as LUANAR considering that you may realize that there is always a disjoint between the girls before they reach tertiary education, sometimes most girls have general fear and are not aware of how to progress in life and in the end when we get girls into our system,” said Kaunda.

“What Plan will do is to enhance the capabilities of the young ladies so that when they join the University they are able to coup up and therefore it enhances our university especially in terms of inclusiveness of our education system, as we may not have many withdraws and other challenges,” he added.

In her remarks Plan Malawi Director Phoebe Kasoga said the MOU signifies their willingness to work with others because they believe that in working together they can achieve more.

Kasoga said their main aim is to encourage girls to stay in school throughout their university education, providing opportunity for them to strategically work research section of LUANAR where they will be able to get accurate information, which they want through research based.

“We also want to open some opportunity for internships of some girls at Lunar at our institution to be able to experience some life challenges before hitting the ground,” she said.

We also want to do a collaborative fundraising surrounding some issues that might be important for LUANAR as our partner and important for us as an institution, so if we come together we should be able to gunner resources and be able to deliver more in the work that we do.

Plan International Malawi is currently working in 15 districts and is reaching out to about 24, 000 people across the country.

