Plan Malawi pledges to upgrade Kanjaluni to model, conventional secondary school

Plan International Malawi has pledged to upgrade Kanjaluni Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chisemphere in Kasungu to a model school with modern and state-of-the-art amenities to motivate more children to go to school.

The modern facilities will eventually turn the CDSS into a full conventional secondary school.

Plan International Malawi Sponsorship Communications Coordinator, Dan Gondwe, broke the news on Thursday when the organisation handed over to the school two newly-built classroom blocks, library, adminstration block and 250 desks all valued at K35 million.

The handover ceremony coincided with the organisation’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Gondwe disclosed that other facilities his organisation also intends to construct additional classroom blocks, teachers’ houses, a mobile library and further bring internet and learning and teaching materials to the school.

“We have put up these structures and are encouraged to do more considering the hard working spirit the community members here have demonstrated by already building some of the school blocks and teachers houses on their own. We want to associate ourselves with such people and empower them further,” he said.

Plan International Malawi has already built a modern girls hostel with 250 beds and donated 250 mattresses, which have helped in attracting 116 girl learners to the school.

The school’s head teacher, Charles Moyo, commended Plan International Malawi for the timely assistance, saying the school attracts large numbers of learners because it is surrounded by a lot of feeder primary schools.

Moyo said the school has 220 students currently.

In his remarks, the Education Division Manager for Central East Education Division, Billy Chikhwana Banda, said upgrading the facility to a model and conventional secondary school will enable more children to access better quality education.

“We have 141 public secondary schools in this division. Over 80 percent of these are CDSSs and only about 16 percent are conventional secondary schools. Good educational facilities are mostly found in conventional schools and yet the majority of learners are in CDSSs where there are so many challenges of infrastructure and several others,” said Banda.

Commenting on the 25th anniversary celebrations, Gondwe said Plan International Malawi has, over the years, worked to promote child protection, built school blocks and teachers’ houses or rehabilitated already existing education infrastructure, drilled boreholes, supported communities with livelihood programs and promoted youth economic empowerment.

He said the organisation plans to closely work with communities, government and other development partners in order to ensure that there is progress in all spheres of people’s livelihoods.

The organisation operates in what it describes as four program areas, namely, Kasungu, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Mulanje.

