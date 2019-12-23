TNM launches TikTok bundles 

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM, has launched TikTok bundles to enable subscribers access exciting video content at an affordable rate.

TikTok is a mobile application which captures and presents worldwide creativity through exciting short-videos that are spontaneous, precious lifetime moments and knowledge sharing.

It allows its users to create short videos which can include feature music in the background. It has created a platform for creating, editing and distributing audio visual content and become an overnight a super highway for many artist to make a breakthrough away from the challenges of traditional media.

For the public at large, TikTok is a one-stop shop for all the crazy, fun and non-stop video content that should keep its users fully engaged 24/7.

According to Limbani Nsapato, TNM’s Brand and Communication Manager the bundles underscores the telco’s commitment towards championing the uptake of multimedia content in the country.

“In this digital era there is information explosion therefore through the bundles we enable Malawians to use and access video content on TikTok at an affordable rate using mobile devices,” said Nsapato.

TikTok employs an extensive artificial intelligence to analyze users’ interests and preferences through their interactions with the content, and display a personalized content feed specific to an individual.

The Brand and Communication Manager said customers can access the bundles using its different range of platforms.

“Just like the way subscribers purchase other social and dynamic bundles, the TikTok bundles will be accessed using our USSD code, *100# and mobile App. These platforms have been maintained to allow customers enjoy seamless services conveniently,” added Nsapato.

Developed for both Android and IOS devices by Beijing-based ByteDance, TikTok was launched internationally in 2017 having been originally launched in China in 2016 but under the name Douyin.

TikTok has taken off so quickly as statistics show that the App has registered more than one billion downloads in 150 markets worldwide and 75 languages as of 2019.

