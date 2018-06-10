Plem Construction official under fire over sexual misconduct

An official at one of the leading Construction Company in Chikwawa district has come under heavy criticism for allegedly asking women to offer sexual services in exchange of job opportunities.

Two women who asked for anonymity said they failed to secure jobs from the company after they refused to sleep with Plem Construction Limited Indian Site Engineer, Mani Maran who is leading the construction of a multi billion Kwacha Mwanza bridge in Chikwawa.

They claimed that this happened on May 16, 2018 when the clerk at the construction site, Innocent Kabango told them to first sleep with the engineer before being employed.

“We separately went to seek employment at Plem. But what we were asked to do shock us. This Engineer is not a Malawian, we could not sleep with him because we feared to contract sexual transmitted diseases,” one of the women whose age ranged between 28 and 38 from the same area of Senior Chief Chapananga explained.

The women said they reported the matter to Chapananga Police on June 2,2018 but nothing happened.

Officer In Charge of Chapananga Police Unit, Walter Chidoola confirmed to have formally received the complaints from the women.

He said he did not effect an arrest because one of the implicated people is a foreigner.

“I referred the matter to my bosses at Chikwawa Police Station to handle the case,” he said.

When contacted, Chikwawa District Police Station, Officer In-charge, Assistant Commissioner Davie Chingwalu said that his office indeed received the case on Thursday morning and were probing it.

Plem Site Engineer, Mani Maran denied the allegations describing them as false, created to tarnish his image.

“I do not know where such speculations are coming from. This will make me to recruit fewer women because such reports are not good,” he warned.

