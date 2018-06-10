Chilima’s Transformation Movement storms Ntcheu: Kaliati says SKC for Malawi renewal

Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) is likely going to contest the May 2019 presidential elections as a renowned member of the so called Transformation Movement, Mulanje West parliamentarian Patricia Kaliati, told a rally in Ntcheu on Saturday that SKC is well-equipped with scores of rallies and events scheduled across the country will take place.

Kaliati, who is ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of women and one of key founding members, said grumbling in the ruling party is getting louder; bickering and division have taken root.

She unleashed a withering attack on President Peter Mutharika’s mismanagement of the country, saying there is need for “transformation”’ and thst Chilima is the “suitable key driver for that transformation.”

Kaliati called on people to support Chilima’s Transformation Movement.

“ The Malawi of today is a nation full of fear, a nation in deep stress, a tense and polarised nation, a nation also characterised by disease and extreme poverty,” she pointed out.

The marverick politician told crowds that the time for decision to climb out of the “false comfort zones” has come and they should support Chilima to vie for the country’s presidency in the 2019 elections.

She said Chilima’s decision to quit DPP was a right move, saying the movement was for a renewal of the country’s political landscape to deal with nepotism in government, abuse of State resources and corruption, including the monopolisation of the State broadcaster.

Kaliati said the Movement is of vision and commitment to the people which will be demonstrated .

She said the air in Malawi is dense with the “stench of poverty.”

Chilima, at a news conference held in Lilongwe on Wednesday, announced that he was leaving the ruling party and will not seek re-election on Peter Mutharika’s ticket.

He also stated that he would not challenge Mutharika at the DPP convention, nor will he attend the convention.

SKC remains State Vice President until his term expires after the next elections.

