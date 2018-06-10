Chief Chikumbu endorses Nankhumwa for Mulanje central MP, minister opens K16 million school block

It was wave after wave of uproar from an ecstatic crowd when Senior Chief Chikumbu of Mulanje took time to decorate Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje central constituency, Kondwani Nankhumwa, as a genuine servant of the people who had initiated unprecedented social development for his area.

The traditional leader urged people of the constituency to give Nankhumwa another term of office when Malawians go to polls on May 21, 2019, saying he is dedicated to public service and hardworking.

She was speaking on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Ngolowera Primary School in Mulanje Central constituency where Nankhumwa officially opened a two-classroom block, which he personally funded at the tune of K16 million. He has also procured desks for both classrooms.

Senior Chief Chikumbu observed that since Nankhumwa became MP for the area, Mulanje central constituency has registered social development projects of unprecedented enormity, including modern tarmac roads, bridges, modern school blocks, health facilities and electricity connectivity.

“I am the traditional chief in this area. I am convinced that we have a visionary son whose overriding agenda is to transform the lives of the people of Mulanje central for the better. He is a true servant of the people of this area,” said Senior Chief Chikumbu amid deafening applause from the hundreds of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters, including pupils who attended the ceremony at Ngolowera.

The chief paid tribute to President Peter Mutharika for entrusting “one of our sons” with ministerial responsibilities, saying government had delivered many development projects, not only in Mulanje, but across the country because as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Nankhumwa has ensured that all districts in Malawi receive a fair share of development projects.

“My solemn plea to you, my people of Mulanje central constituency, is to maintain Nankhumwa as our MP and Mutharika as our President come 2019. Do not be fooled by some of these aspirants who have nothing to offer but big mouths,” she said.

Cryton Malinda, Primary Education Advisor for Mulanje Ulongwe Zone, and head teacher for the school, Cornelius Mandala, were lost for words in thanking Nankhumwa for the “rare gesture”.

“We don’t know how to thank you. The school block and desks will encourage pupils to fully attend classes like never before as most pupils used to miss classes because of the dilapidated state of the classrooms,” said Malinda, who said there were over 700 pupils and 14 teachers at the school.

In his speech, Nankhumwa pledged to construct another classroom block at the school.

“I am your son: I am committed to serving you with utmost dedication. I have delivered many development projects and I wish to assure you that I will continue to do that in line with President Mutharika’s vision to transform this country. Let the ‘doubting Thomases’ continue dreaming, but for us, there is no looking back,” said Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

