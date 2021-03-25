PLO Lumumba says Chakwera is hope for ‘new Africa’ after Magufuli
Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, PLO, as he is popularly known, has hailed Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera as the promising transformational leader for Africa and called his eulogy of Tanazania’s late president John Pombe Magufuli “the most powerful tribute ever made to an African leader.”
Speaking on Pan-African TV Wednesday night, PLO Lumumba said: “It was the most powerful, in my view the most touching ever made. It is a funeral oration which history must record as one the most greatest funeral orations of all time.”
The celebrated Pan-Africanist says he has henceforth requested a meeting with President Chakwera.
“My intention if he accepts my request, is to ask the Malawi president to be in the forefront of the leadership of a new Africa,” he said.
Continued PLO Lumumba: “Africa needs something new. I am not discounting the other great African leaders that did not attend the funeral. But Chakwera touched something that nobody touched.
“Everyone else was perfunctory and am being unfair to them for they had prepared speeches, but Chakwera spoke from his heart.”
He said: “Whether you like Chakwera or not, go and listen to him again, read him again, he captured the essence of the Magufuli that I met. The Magufuli that I know. The Magufuli who loved Africa. The Magufuli that thought that within the inner recesses of the African heart and mind, there is gold and silver which only is waiting to be unleashed.”
“When I said in 2014 that Africa needs to be magulified, I have been vindicated by Chakwera,” he concluded.
Lumumba is a Kenyan who served as the director of Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission from September 2010 to August 2011 and has been director of The Kenya School of Law, a position he has held since 2014.
He is an advocate of the High Courts of Kenya and Tanzania and law lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Nairobi.
He is one of the trustees and the executive director of the African Institute of Leaders and Leadership, Nairobi, Kenya.
PLO received his LL.B and LL.M degrees in law at the University of Nairobi, followed by a PhD in the laws of the sea from the University of Ghent in Belgium.
He is touched by Chakwera’s eulogy which the Malawi leader said: “When they said laziness and sloth in public service cannot be cured, they did not see Magufuli coming.
“When they said the cartels of corruption strangling Africa’s governments cannot be defeated, they did not see Magufuli coming.
“When they said African States cannot become middle-income economies within a single presidential term, they did not see Magufuli.”
Chakwera referred to Magufuli, who died last week following heart complications at the age of 61, as "Africa's finest son" whose "life of service" would be remembered.
Laz has the advantage of years of kulalika. The occasion was precisely his kind of thing. You could see his eloquence shinning through. Imagine if it was APM. With APM, one can’t even tell whether he’s talking or chewing a brick.
Now look at the genuine outpouring of emotions on the Tanzanian streets. Compare that to what happened on the streets of Malawi when Bingu died …..
Nope, my opinion about Magufuli has not changed an inch. But I hope he got to heaven an hour before The Devil found out he was dead.
He even don’t know him at all, Mbuzi ya munthu iyi simungadabwe kuti chikhulupiliro chake chili pa Devil kusiyana ndi Magufuli, munthu wanji omangokhalira MASK kukamwa m’dziko lomwe anthu ake amadalira pa Mulungu kuchokera ku chilimbikitso cha mtsogoleri wawo. mutifunse ife za iwo tikuuzani kuti amangobvomera chilichonse.
Surely speaking His Excellency spoke very well at the funeral of Magufuli and we have hope in the Tonse government that by and by things will change for the better for all Malawians.When one reaches a new level he is likely to meet new devils at the entrance. However there are always new devils at the entrance but with divine help the Tonse Alliance will excel in their agenda. Bravo
Great words of respect to the son of Africa.
I thought ndiwe munthu wa nzeru koma ndiwe mbuzi yeniyeni. This guy is mr parrot it seems you don’t follow what is happening in Malawi its all talk talk zero implementation
Chakwera is surrounded by corrupt cartels with unknown proxies for his Regime reaping commissions and collecting so called gifts from any gullible investors…Don’t waste your time Lumumba courting this President, all his speeches are sugarcoated to excite jus chewa henchmen and Tumbuka mercenaries but with nothing to show on the ground…
Avine kaye Chakwerayo angayambe kusupa chosavina….
LMC is a good orator. He is a man who is composed as he takes every podium, like him or not, the eulogy was powerful and touching.
Yes, our President is a good speaker but lacks actions on the ground.
i love that, thats powerful speech from our Chakwera lets do the same here in Maalawi.