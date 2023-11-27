Point of Progress project drives behavioural change in T/As Chimutu, Malili

Point of Progress – a local non-governmental organization devoted to the promotion of human rights – has expressed satisfaction with the change of behaviour its project has brought in Traditional Authorities (T/A) Chimutu and Malili in Lilongwe.

Speaking during a gender based violence (GBV) awareness campaign at Mtchayi Football Ground on Friday, Point of Progress, Henderson Phiri, said his organization is impressed with the contribution it has made towards tackling child marriages and rooting out violence in the two areas.

With financial support from Global Fund through Oxfam in Malawi, Point of Progress is implementing “Her Future Her Choice Project”, which is aimed at promoting sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) among girls and young women in addition to eliminating child marriages.

Phiri said there has been significant improvements since the project rolled out, citing the involvement and participation of traditional and community leaders in eliminating harmful cultural practices.

“Their intervention has led to a decline in cases of child marriages and GBV in the two T/As,” he said.

Commenting on the 16 Days of Activism, Phiri said Point of Progress has employed various strategies, including sports, to disseminate information about the evils of violence in families and workplaces.

Lilongwe District Youth Friendly Health Services Coordinator, Andrew Mphongolo, hailed the project for creating awareness on SRHR, stressing this is key in addressing unplanned pregnancies among teenage girls.

Mphongolo added that the project has also helped in increasing the number of youth accessing SRHR services in both public and private health facilities.

On the other hand, Gender Officer at the Lilongwe District Council, Vincent Nyasulu, said there has been a sudden increase in the number of GBV cases being reported to the authorities.

Nyasulu attributed this to the awareness the project has raised among communities.

