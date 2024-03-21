Point of progress strengthens collaboration among norm setters in SRHR and women’s rights

Point of Progress, a non-profit organization under the Her Future Her Choice project is spearheading a collaborative effort with partners Oxfam, FPAM, and CAVOWC to provide training in Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) and women’s rights.

The training targets community and religious leaders, as well as norm setters, with the goal of enhancing collaborative advocacy for gender equality.

Henderson Phiri, a project officer at Point of Progress, emphasized the significant role that community leaders and norm setters play in shaping attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors within their communities.

“By equipping them with knowledge and understanding of women’s rights, we aim to foster positive social change and address gender inequalities at the grassroots level,” Phiri stated.

Key issue addressed by Phiri was the neglect of women by their husbands in making decisions about contraceptive methods, despite it being a woman’s right.

“Economic empowerment is also a concern, as assets like land are predominantly owned by men, leaving women vulnerable to gender-based violence due to a lack of negotiation power for safe sex and contraceptive use,” Phiri added.

To expand its reach and impact, the project recently enhanced the capacity of 22 norm setters in Malili and Chimutu, Lilongwe, to promote and protect women’s rights within their communities. These norm setters include religious leaders and chiefs.

“Chiefs are the custodians of community norms, and religious leaders oversee beliefs and faith-related issues. We aim to create networks and foster collaboration among them in advocating for women’s rights. By empowering them with the necessary skills, we ensure they are unified in their approach to enhancing women’s rights, ” Phiri further explained.

In addition to training, Point of Progress is conducting numerous awareness campaigns and sensitization to further the cause.

