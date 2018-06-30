Police, ACB ordered to raid Malawi VP Chilima house ‘in search of corruption documents’

Malawi Police and the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) are working on a joint operation to raid the residence of Vice President Saulos Chilima in search of more incriminating dossiers believed to be leaked from the graft-busting bodies implicating top government officials in wrongful enrichment.

There are reports that about 20 documents detailing a tornado of theft and corruption implicating top government officials have been leaked and one of them is in the public domain is that of fraudulent transactions in ration packs contract between the Malawi Police Service (MPS) and Pioneer Investments— a firm that deposited K145 million in a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) account for which President Peter Mutharika is the sole signatory.

ACB director Reyneck Matemba confirmed the probe into allegations of fraudulent transactions in ration packs contract between the Police and Pioneer, but expressed dismay with the way the report has been leaked.

Matemba said ACB is investigating officer or officers who leaked the document.

However, pro-government news outlets on line and social media have been bullish to attack ACB senior investigator Kondwani Zulu for being the one who leaked the documents.

Zulu has not commented on the wild allegations.

It is believed that there many documents which were leaked and kept is safe place abroad.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani has said the leaked document is a coordinated and sponsored character assassination campaign against President Mutharika and the DPP from a disgruntled politician which he did not name.

He said the police fraud report “is part of that scheme”.

“It is a fabrication and the said politician is behind this scheme,” he added.

Government fear Chilima may be having “anti-state documents” and a dossier of “embarrassing corruption” in government which he want to “drain the swamp” by alerting the public.

His spokesman Pilirani Phiri refused to comment on Saturday.

But ACB and police sources indicate there are orders to search Chilima’s house.

But observers who spoke to Nyasa Times said instead of wasting time and tax payer’s money investigating who had leaked the corruption document, ACB should conclude the story and bring to book the culprit.

