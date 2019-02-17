Police appeals for material and financial bailout

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rhoda Manjolo has appealed to companies and people of goodwill to donate material and financial resources to the police to enable law enforcers address security concerns.

Manjolo, who is Officer-in-Charge (OC) for Kawale Police Station, disclosed that law enforcers are facing challenges to tame rising crime rates in residential areas such as Kawale, Chilinde and Biwi due to lack of resources such as vehicles and fuel to conduct patrols.

The OC made the remarks on Friday when Fleet Tech Services (FTS) donated a desktop computer and a printer to the station.

“We are grateful to Fleet Tech Services for donating a computer and a printer to Kawale Police Station. But more challenges still remain; hence, we wish to appeal to companies and well-wishers to emulate the good example this company,” Manjolo said.

As FTS presented the donation to the station, a team of five police officers from Kawale Police Station was consulting vendors on how they can collaborate to tackle ever-rising crime rates in Kawale, Chilinde and Biwi residential areas.

“We require a lot of resources because human resource alone is not enough to tackle crime. We need vehicles; we need fuel to conduct patrols. Hence, we are appealing to the general public to come in to assist us,” she reiterated.

FTS Managing Director, Chimwemwe Phiri, said the donation aims to address some of the challenges the law enforcers, particularly in the Traffic Department, have been facing to issue a report.

“These officers are very professional, yet they lack the necessary resources to enable them discharge their duties. So, our donation aims to alleviate some of these challenges,” said Phiri.

