Malawi’s secret history and the return of MYP terror

In 1967, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government formed the Malawi Young Pioneer (MYP) by an Act of Parliament. If you don’t know your history, you may think MYP was a government entity because it was formed by an Act of Parliament and survived on the very tax paying innocent souls they tortured, raped and killed.

But MYP was in reality a political party instrument intended to protect the MCP dictatorship from its own Government. That is how complicated the MCP dictatorship was.

Formation of the MYP

It all started in Europe with Adolf Hitler. Adolf Hitler was the German dictator between 1933 and 1945 who set out to wipe out God’s chosen people of Israel from the face of the earth.

At this time, Jews had been in foreign lands for 2000 years since they escaped their own Holy Land from the Roman persecution in 135 AD which also meant to wipe them out from the earth after the death of Jesus Christ. Wiping out Jews after the death of Christ was effectively a plan of the Roman Empire to kill Christianity.

One of the countries where Jewish people settled and thrived in the longest exile in human history was Germany. Thus 2000 years after Romans tried to wipe out Jewish people, Adolf Hitler set up political machinery for dehumanizing, raping, torturing and killing Jewish people in millions. In total, Hitler butchered 6 miĺlion Jews.

Hitler drove hundreds of men, women and children into chambers where poisonous gas fumigated the room until they died after 25 minutes. The chambers were so packed that people died standing, sometimes holding each other’s hands as they died.

It was a very inhuman treatment. According to a book called OPERATION EICHMANN, what happened even after killing them was horribly unbelievable.

Hitler sent people to search the naked bodies for treasures. In the horrors of death, they found bodies packed standing, covered with sweat and urine, the legs soiled with their own excrement and menstrual blood. They searched for gold, diamonds and hidden money in the mouths, genitals and rectums of the dead bodies. Hitler used a group of paramilitary troopers called the SS to implement his evil scheme.

People say Adolf Hitler was Devil himself who walked on earth in human flesh. But for Malawi Congress Party, Adolf Hitler was a role model to be admired, coveted and emulated.

Malawi Congress Party copied the SS idea of Adolf Hitler’s paramilitary troopers and formed MYP. The real reason why MCP formed MYP was to protect the dictatorship from any possible coup d’etat by the Malawi Army.

In the 1960s soon after African independence, there were many cases of coups and armies taking over power. Kamuzu Banda’s own close friend Kwame Nkhrumah of Ghana had just been deposed in a coup d’etat. So, MYP was formed, well trained, well equipped and brainwashed to commit any heinous evil in defence of MCP dictatorship.

MCP Foreign policy

MCP was a party of torturers and killers even in its foreign policy. In South Africa, MCP supported the Apartheid Government when all African countries had agreed to sanction and do away with the Apartheid system.

Apartheid was a White minority government which dehumanized, tortured and butchered Black South Africans in their own country. This is the system which MCP supported. Thus, MCP supported the dehumanization, torture and butchering of our South African brothers.

In return, the Apartheid Government of South Africa used the MCP government to fuel the civil war in Mozambique which killed millions and millions of our neighbours.

Apartheid was a White capitalist dictatorship which did not want communism in the neighbouring Mozambique. MCP also feared that a Russian supported communism in the neighbouring Mozambique would make Malawians revolutionary and overthrow Kamuzu Banda.

As a result, Apartheid created and trained the RENAMOs of Mozambique and used the MCP government as a channel of logistics. The dead aeroplane you see outside Chileka Airport was the one that was being used to ferry arms from South Africa to arm RENAMO in the bushes of Mozambique.

MCP also sent MYPs to join RENAMOs in an operation that was meant to fight the government of FRELIMOs and overthrow Samora Machel who was allied to Russia and was determined to bring communism to his land. It was the RENAMO rebels and the MYPs who waged a bloody campaign of killing and torturing Mozambican people because they wanted to intimidate the people from supporting their own government.

They killed and tortured and created a war propaganda convincing villagers that it was the government of the people of FRELIMOs which was doing bad things.

In 1986, Samora Machel got fed up with MCP politics. Machel wanted to attack Malawi and overthrow the MCP dictatorship with the military support of the Russians. But the White Apartheid Government of South quickly intervened to save the dictatorship. They plotted and killed Samora Machel on 19 October 1986 in a plane crash which simulated an illusion of an airport in the bush.

Since then, Mozambicans have always harboured a serious grudge against Malawi because they believe we killed the father and founder of their nation. This is why Mozambique is refusing to open the Shire-Zambezi Waterway which was supposed to bring down the cost of goods by 60 per cent in Malawi. We are paying the cost of MCP’s brutality.

Operation Bwenzani

Here in Malawi, MYPs continued torturing, raping and killing anyone who was not loyal to the dictatorship.

Because MYP was set up to shield dictatorship against any possible coup d’etat by Malawi Army generals, the MCP government made sure that MYP was extremely well trained and they were equipped with more sophisticated weapons than the Army itself.

MYP opened farms and grew cabbage on the surface while covering high-tech weaponry bunkers underground. One of such dangerous places was the Bvumbwe Mountain View MYP base, which was a secret battalion close to Blantyre to respond if any attack came to Sanjika Palace where Kamuzu lived. Malawi had two armies, one for Government, another for the party (MCP).

The MCP secret army of MYPs became a serious threat to the Malawi Army which decided to launch a disarmament campaign. MYP was growing too big for the Army generals. It was discovered that MCP was planning a civil war in which they would use the MYP to fight Government if they lost the 1994 transition elections.

In 1993, the Army launched Operation Bwezani and destroyed all the MYP structures including taking away their dangerous arms. In some cases, shooting was exchanged and a few people died.

But the MYP top cadre of generals, commandos and intelligence chiefs disappeared into thin air without a trace.

Later, it was discovered that these MYP top brass disappeared into Mozambique where they joined RENAMO with whom they fought on one side in the Mozambican civil war. But many of them have always remained loyal to MCP in their blood.

Of blood suckers, albino and elections

The secret MYPs who fled Malawi have always waited for MCP to take over government and return home. As such, MCP still uses them for operations that can destabilise government.

During the voter registration exercise, a few operatives crossed the border to create fear in the Lomwe belt by playing tricks on people’s windows and noises at night to fuel rumours of blood suckers. They scheme was to create confusion and suppress DPP voters from registering in large numbers.

The rumour is now very strong that the secret MYPs are back organising abductions and killings of persons with albinism in order to say there is security breakdown in Peter Mutharika’s government. The deal is that once opinion goes negative, MCP’s leader Lazarus Chakwera and other opposition politicians will join and pose as leaders who can offer a solution.

MCP is using persons with albinism for campaign.

