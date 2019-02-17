Atusaye eyes Malawi national team return

On and off Malawi National Team attacker Atusaye Nyondo has disclosed that his new contract signing at South Africa National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) where he will be playing alongside country folk Joseph Kamwendo will help him to start earn national team call up.

The former Silver Strikers and Supersport player has been clubless for almost a year after being offloaded by the Rainbow Nation’s Premier Soccer League side Bloemfontein Celtic.

He has since entered into fresh three year agreement with TTM.

Atusate admitted in an interview with Times from his base in South Africa that it wasnt easy to source a new club.

He therefore promised to work had to bring excitement and assist his newassis earn elite league promotion.

“I am very happy to sign for this club. It was not easy to find a club after parting ways with Bloemfontein Celtic last year. I will work hard to help my new club fulfill its mission of earning promotion to the elite league,” Nyondo said.

He added: “This is a great move for me. As you are aware, I have been sidelined from national team duties because I was not attached to any club but, this time, I am sure I will be considered. I am ready to help the Flames in this year’s assignments.”

