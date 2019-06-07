Police arrest 18 MCP cadres over post-election violence

June 7, 2019 Alfred Chauwa & Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Malawi Police say they have arrested 18 Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cadres, including a newly elected legislator, for post-election violence in Lilongwe and surrounding areas.

MCP MP-elect for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency Alfred Jiya: Arrested for allegedly inciting violence

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the 18 MCP supporters who include newly elected Lilongwe city centre MP Alfred Jiya would be charged with inciting violence.

“We will continue arresting those organizing and involving in political violence,” said Kadadzera.

Kadadzera also said the police did not know that the outgoing US ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer was at MCP headquarters in Lilongwe when the law enforcers sprayed teargas in the building – the US Embassy.

Palmer was bidding farewell to MCP president Lazarus Chakwera at the offices as her term of office has come to an end and will this month be going to Washington.

A statement from the United States Information Service  said: “We can confirm that Ambassador Virginia Palmer went to the Malawian Congress Party (MCP) headquarters building, located next to the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe, on the morning of June 6, for a farewell meeting with Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, the President of the MCP.

“She has had similar meetings with senior Malawian government officials and leaders of the major political parties all week, as she prepares to depart Malawi.”

The Embassy has also confirmed that Malawian police deployed tear gas to disperse MCP supporters at MCP head office  while Ambassador Palmer was meeting with Chakwera.

“We confirm that she is safe and was in no danger,” reads the statement.

The United States has since called for restraint on all sides while the High Court hears MCP’s case and resolves electoral disputes.

“Malawi’s democracy and peacefulness are critical to its international reputation and prosperity.”

The police shot two persons in the fracas that erupted between the police and the MCP cadres.

MCP says the election results were manipulated in favour of president Peter Mutharika, an allegation denied by the Malawi Electoral Commission and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Katong'ongo
Guest
Katong'ongo

Alhomwe nonse amene mumatukwana aChewa musiye kugwiritsa ntchito chiyankhulo chaeniake. Anthu otani ozichemelera kuti ndi alomwe koma satha chilomwecho. Kuyambira lero aliyense aziyankhula chiyankhulo cha amake. 98% of Lhomwes are fake, without knowledge of their mother tongue

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
@Madando
Guest
@Madando

MMMMMMMMMMMMM

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

A polisi sakudziwa cocita apa. Ammanga cifkwa jiayo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
tman
Guest
tman

kkkkkkkkkk kafumse ku police komweko

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
tosh
Guest
tosh

this is not fair those people were doing peaceful demostration, ican see now that POLICE they are taking laws in their hands and other thing they were throwing cannisters while palmer was there, but asking KADADZERA he is says he was not aware that PALMER was inside athing which is not true thats atotal lie

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chotsika
Guest
Chotsika

There is no way these crocodile thugs can hold a peaceful demo.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
tman
Guest
tman

MCP idapangapo peace ndi yani?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kambewa chisale
Guest
Kambewa chisale

You are cheating the Special branch Police knew that She was there but Junior Officers were too happy smock every one out of the building

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago