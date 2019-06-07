Silver, Civil in battle for supremacy: Lilongwe derby

As the battle for points and title race gathers pace with the fight for top-four places heats up, one of Malawian biggest derbies will play a key role in the mounting drama this weekend as Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Club meet in a TNM Super League match at the Silver Stadium on Sunday June 9 2019.

Having suffered two consecutive defeats in their last two assignments after registering three straight wins in the opening three games, Civil never lost belief in their ability to blow away their opponents.

Civil Sporting Team Manager Gabriel Chirwa confidently said on Friday that his troops are geared for the showdown.

“We are prepared for the match, we have about three players who will not feature but we are very much prepared and we are looking for nothing but to grab the three points,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa further assured all soccer fanatics never to miss this mouth watering match.

“After a two week break in league action, Malawians should expect to watch beautiful football. Our rivals are also looking to grab maximum points but we are more hungry for the same points more than them,” Chirwa said.

On his part, Silver Strikers team manager Itai Nundwe was also optimistic of grabbing maximum points.

He described the capital city derby as a battle of supremacy.

“This is a very important game for us and it is always important. Being a derby, every team wishes to be supreme at all times therefore it will be a cracker” said Nundwe.

Nundwe therefore called upo all the Central Bankers to flock to Silver Stadium and give their beloved team the much needed maximum support.

“The supporters should come in large numbers and give the players the needed support and finally walk home with three points in the bag” he said.

