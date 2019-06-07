Forestry dept  to renew agreement with Malawi army over forests protection

Department of Forestry says it will renew its agreement with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to continue protecting the country’s forests from wanton cutting of trees.

Forestry department spokesperson Sangwani Phiri said since the MDF solders moved out of the forests in Nyika, Dzalanyama and Mulanje, among others, the forests are being depleted of trees at an alarming rate.

“We will soon be reviewing our agreement with the MDF. The department wants to send the soldiers back to the forests to protect the trees,” said Phiri.

He could not say exactly when the agreement would be renewed and signed, saying this will be done when both sides are ready.

