MultiChoice Malawi partners with TNM for DStv Now bundles

In order to make DStv more accessible to subscribers, Multichoice Malawi has partnered with TNM, one of country’s leading telecommunications service provider, to create a DStv Now data bundle service that is open to all TNM customers and active DStv customers.

Speaking at the interactive session with the media on Thursday at their offices in Blantyre, MultiChoice’s PR & Corporate Affairs Manager, Khaira Surtee said their key priority is putting their customers at the heart of their business.

“This partnership will give DStv subscribers the opportunity to experience more entertainment viewing at greater value — anytime and anywhere. This partnership will serve as an opportunity to experience more entertainment viewing at great value.

“DStv Now is a value added service that allows customers to access live streaming mobile options for DStv subscribers to watch their favourite channels from their smartphones or laptop.

“Previously, you had to have full DStv subscription but that has now changed for the better. The DStv Now service is available to Premium, Compact Plus and Compact Customers.

“A total of up to five devices can be linked to the same account. We want to give our customers the same viewing experience they get on their decoders at home, on DStv Now while they are on the go.

“Customers can also download or stream shows from DStv Catch Up onto their Android or IOS tablets and smartphones. The app is free to download from the Google Play Store or Apple App store.”

She said the bundle can be directly accessed by dialing *100# or *202# and also through the TNM Smart App or direct access. Customers can buy the bundle for as many times as possible.

Direct access code for a day’s 512MB is *200*888#, for 1GB (3 days) is *200*8888#, for 2GB (7 days) is *200*999# and for 31 days’ 6GB is *200*9999#.

“A new customers without DStv Now App can download the APP through Google Play Store for Android devices and Apple Store for IOS devices by entering the keyword DStv Now on iOS and DStv Now (no space) on Android.

“Upon installation, the customer will be prompted to register their DStv Profile using their registered number (MSISDN) or Email address. They will then receive a one time password (OTP) which will be sent to their registered number that they used when opening their DStv account.

“The customer will then be prompted to enter their DStv Smartcard number and will then be prompted to enter their user details which will include an email address, username and password.

“An existing customer that already has the DStv Now App will not need to download the App again. They will just log in their registered credentials and then access the App,” Surtee said.

