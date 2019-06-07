MCP defiant over Mutharika call for ceasefire, calm: ‘Protests will go on’

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has defiantly said its supporters will not leave streets where they are protesting against the outcome of the May 21 tripartite elections.

MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali said it was the party supporters’ Constitutional right to protest peacefully over the outcome of the presidential polls which he said were manipulated in favour of President Peter Mutharika, a candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has not sanctioned anyone to march. People are just angry that the party has been robbed of its victory. It is their right to protest, Dr. Chakwera cannot stop them exercise their right to protest,” said Munthali.

Mutharika, in a special address to the nation on Thursday, accused the opposition of wanting to “overthrow the government by force”.

He said Chakwera’s “real objective” was to topple the government “by violence and force”.

Said Mutharika: “We have seen the Reverend Lazarus Chakwera … call for violence and a bloodbath to plunge this country into chaos.”

He warned : “This would not be allowed.”

Mutharika said he has ordered the security agents to protest innocent Malawians and their properties from those that want to cause violence and disorder.

On Friday, MCP supporters and its partners Freedom Party and People’s Party gathered in the northern city of Mzuzu and held another electoral protest march.

The demonstrators were protesting against what they describe as a fraudulent election which returned Mutharika to power last month.

Chakwera has rejected the outcome of the presidential election as “daylight robbery” and launched a court battle to have the result annulled on the grounds of fraud.

The MCP has said there was correction fluid on many election results sheets while some from polling stations far apart bore the same handwriting.

