Police arrest 2 over fake Malawian currency

Malawi Police in Mwanza have arrested two people for allegedly possessing fake Malawian currency.

The police have arrested Grey Abraham, aged 45 and Mike Daniel, aged 19 for allegedly possessing the fake Malawian currency.

The first to be arrested was Mike Daniel at Riverside Bottle Store on January 6, 2020 around 15:00 hours where he wanted to buy beer using the fake 2000 kwacha banknote.

After interview, Mike Daniel led the police officers to the house of Grey Abraham where 33 two thousand kwacha fake bank notes were found.

Police say the two will appear in court soon to answer the charge of found in possession of fake currency.

Grey Abraham comes from Lupiya village, traditional authority Kanduku in Mwanza while Mike Daniel is from Nchotseni village, traditional authority Kanduku in Mwanza.

