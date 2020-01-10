EU gives in on Malawi election report until court ruling

January 10, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

The visiting EU delegation on election observation has officially confirmed it will not disseminate its now controversial final report after public outrage on the timing of the release of report considering that there’s a pending court ruling on the disputed May 21 2019 elections.

EU observer mission

In a statement, the EU says the report will not be published until the Constitutional Court gives its verdict on the election case.

“The report will neither be shared nor published until after the court decision on the elections. What counts at this time is that all actors remain calm and respect the ongoing legal process before the High Court,” reads part of the statement from the EU.

UTM, the Malawi Congress Party and the Malawi Law Society have all urged the EU to suspend the dissemination of the report pending the outcome of the court case.

Malawi belong to the citizens.
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens.

It looks like european Union is benefiting alot from Malawi.Madzi akachita katondo achita kotondo basi.God bless the judges who fear God. Remember as the citizens, we are going to judge these 5 judges too. It’s just a matter of time.

2 hours ago
MEM
Guest
MEM

So after the court outcome,they will edit their report.

4 hours ago
Aphiri
Guest
Aphiri

leave us alone .We don’t need you here

5 hours ago
bandafred9@gmail.com
Guest
[email protected]

STUPID WHITE MONKEYS YOU THINK WE ARE FOOLS? WHAT A SHAME! HOW DO YOU FEEL NOW WITH YOUR ANIMALISTIC ARROGANCE?? WE DONT NEED YOU GET OUT AND DIE WHITE.

5 hours ago