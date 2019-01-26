Police arrest 3 of their own for multi-million fuel scam

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have arrested three of their own and five civilians in a bust of a fuel syndicate that has milked the law enforcement agent close to K100 million.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed the arrest of the three police officers and the five civilians believed to be petrol attendants.

“Yes, I can confirm the arrest of the police officers and the civilians but I am not here to give the names, the figures involved and other details because the issue is still under investigations,” Kadadzera said.

But our sources say the police officers run a secret fuel syndicate which has stolen from the police over K100 million in fuel scams.

It is believed the third police officer suspect is an internal auditor, Joseph Kachipande.

But Kadadzera said the police officers have since been charged with theft by public servant, abuse of public office, money laundering and fraud.

