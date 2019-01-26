Chiefs refuse to move  upland in Lower Shire

Some chiefs in Nsanje and Chikhwawa are refusing to move upland following the devastating floods that have affected most areas in the two districts, saying they cannot leave their ancestral graves alone.

One of them is chief Nyachikadza of Nsanje who has sworn: “My subjects and I are not going anywhere. Our forefathers were born here, lived here, and died here. We cannot leave their graves alone, that is a taboo,” he said.

He said he will defy the government order to move to another place, telling government officials that they should not even dare to meet him over the issue.

However, some people say chief Nyachikadza’s defiance on the movement to upland is based on the love for handouts.

“When such calamities occur, the government and other well-wishers flood the area with food and other relief items. These are what makes them very bold, to remain in the area. The government and the other well-wishers should think of cutting off such aid to force them move upland areas,” he said.

However, chief Malemia of Nsanje said the only solution to the problems of floods is for the people to move upland.

“I would cooperate with the government fully on this. It is better to mve upland than see our people die and suffer year in and year out because of the devastating floods,” said the chief.

At least 500 families have sought refuge in public schools in Nsanje forcing lessons to suspend following the devastating floods.

