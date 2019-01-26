5 parties hold peace summit in conflict hot spot district

Five political parties are holding a peace summit in Mangochi, a district that has seen the worst political violence ever including the torching of a UTM Party vehicle and the undressing of a woman for putting on vice-president Saulos Chilima branded regalia.

The meeting comes at a time when the police have just arrested the master-minder of the political violence in the district, a leader of a militia who served the top ranking politicians of both the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its political bedfellow, the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) executive director Kizito Tenthani said his organization organized the meeting to discuss and come up with solutions following political violence that has rocked the district.

“What triggered this meeting is the recent wave of political violence…this is where a woman was stripped off her clothes because she put on UTM clothes, this is where a car belonging to UTM and another one to an opposition MP were burnt to ashes and this is where Malawi Congress Party (MCP) flags were uprooted,” he said.

The meeting takes place soon after the UN for Human Rights has condemned the government for its inaction on the political violence perpetuated by the ruling DPP cadets.

He said parties taking part in the meeting are Peoples Party, DPP, UDF, MCP and UTM.

“We want the party delegates to understand the causes of the violence and collectively find solutions,” he said.

Delegates include party secretary generals, regional governors and other regional and district officials.

Meanwhile, the police have finally netted the man who led the assault of the Mangochi woman.

Adam Malisita is a famous face in VIP functions of the DPP and was paid to unlease terror, according to some sources.

Meanwhile, DPP operative Maurice Kasinde who is suspected to be the mastermind of political violence in Mangochi, is said to be on the run.

The Mangochi incident was one of the cases of rising political violence and intimidations, mostly targeting UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

