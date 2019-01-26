Police arrest 6 over witchcraft violence

Malawi Police Service in Dedza have arrested six people following a violence which erupted over a death of a Standard 2 learner whom some sections of society said his death was as a result of witchcraft.

Assistant public relations officer for Dedza Police Cassim Manda said the violence erupted in Chiphazi village in chief Kaphuka’s area in Dedza on Friday.

“A mob attacked a woman and her daughter accusing them of bewitching the boy to death. They wanted to kill them but we moved in swiftly to rescue them,” he said.

He said there were running battles between the police and the mob which were baying for the blood of the woman and her daughter.

Manda said this was after the mob had descended on other two children whom they also accused of bewitching their friend.

He said during the rescue operation, the woman, Annie Mkanda was severely injured and is now admitted to Dedza district hospital.

