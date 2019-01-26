Nyasa Bullets in league preparations

Nyasa Big Bullets will start their preparations for the 2019 TNM Super League with four bonanza matches with three foreign clubs and one domestic club end February.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fleetwood Haiya said Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and the Bankers Silver Strikers are the teams they have proposed to play with on the domestic scene.

The Bullets CEO said that Chicken Inn from Zimbabwe have confirmed of playing the match with Bullets in the bonanza whilst Mozambican club Costa De Sol has promised Bullets that they will confirm their presence on the bonanza on February 6.

“We are planning on holding a bonanza with foreign teams. The main reason we have called foreign teams is because we want to be recognized in Africa and to do that, we have to be participating in continental competitions for example Caf.

“This is why we have called for this bonanza especially with the teams from Zimbabwe and Mozambique to prepare for the league and Caf. We are also going to have one team from Malawi just to spice up the event,” Haiya explained.

Haiya added that these league preparatory matches will mostly involve foreign clubs, which are regular teams in the Caf Champions League and the Caf Confederations Cup to also help them in their quest to compete in this year’s Caf Club Competition.

At the end of the 2018 season, Haiya indicated that Bullets will not be involved in any bonanza organized in Malawi by teams, associations or individuals. Responding to whether the team has revised its decision, Bullets said their stand is still the same

“As Bullets we are ready to compete in any bonanza but as of now, our team is on a commercialization drive and we would not want to play in bonanza where we will get K3million when in just one game we get over K20 million.

“We have been playing in bonanzas and Charily Shield where we made losses. We will only compete in bonanzas where they will give money which will satisfy us,” Haiya said.

The 2019/2020 Tnm Super League is expected to start in April. Bullets were the champions of the 2018 Super League with a record 71 points, edging out rivals Wanderers with two points, who finished the league second with 69 points.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :