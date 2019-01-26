DPP hold primaries in Mangochi, Machinga

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is this weekend holding primary elections in Balaka, Machinga and Mangochi, the United Democratic Front (UDF) stronghold, an indication that the two parties’ relationship is slowly collapsing.

DPP officials have confirmed that the party will be holding the primary elections in the eastern region after the initial agreement to spare the region for the UDF only collapsed.

“The DPP will be fielding a candidate in Machinga north as well, the home of Atupele Muluzi,” said the official.

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi earlier this week told all party aspiring candidates to get ready for the primary elections.

The DPP has been in political alliance with the UDF, a minority opposition party in party but which managed to boost the numbers of the government legislators, making it comfortable for the ruling party to push and bass government bills.

The two parties had agreed earlier on to have an electoral alliance and as part of the deal, they agreed that the DPP should not field candidates in the three districts deemed the stronghold of the UDF.

There was also strong political speculation that President Peter Mutharika would pick the UDF president Atupele Muluzi as his running mate in the 2019 tripartite elections but as of now, it seems, all have collapsed.

