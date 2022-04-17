Police arrest cashiers for Kamuzu Stadium gate revenue fraud

Police have busted a sophisticated syndicate involved in gate revenue fraud at football matches by arresting four suspects during Malawi’s top-flight league match between Mighty Wanderers and Sable Farming at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

The four suspects, including one woman, were also found with cash amounting to K470,000 which they were hiding while selling match-day tickets.

Blantyre Police spokesperson confirmed the arrest, but she declined to give details of the suspects as investigations are underway.

Super League of Malawi general secretary Williams Banda said they have been vindicated as of suspicious fraud at football matches by cashiers.

However, he said the league runners have no much influence since clubs have the mandate to hire cashiers.

Wanderers board secretary Humphrey Mvula applauded the Police for busting the syndicate.

“This is a breakthrough. We are happy that what we have been complaining about gate fraud has come to the fore for people to see. We are hoping that FAM, Sulom and Police will work together to get to the bottom of this,” he said.

The arrest of cashiers came after the mid-week match between rookies and defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets at Balaka Stadium on Wednesday raised K12 million while the season opener between crowd-pullers Bullets and Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium on a Saturday fetched K10 million.

Bullets chief administration officer Albert Chigoga and Mvula also questioned the revenue, saying it did not reflect the fans who watched the game.

Lawyer, Gift Nankhuni was the whistle-blower after his organisation Nzika Flood Response was not impressed with the K41 million raised during a four-team Bonanza at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe four weeks ago.

He said he witnessed cashiers stealing money and appealed to football stakeholders to tighten gate security measures.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!