Blue Eagles soar high in Malawi Super League

Blue Eagles have maintained their sensation run in Malawi’s top-flight league, TNM Super League after beating Karonga United 1-0 to return to the top of the 16-team league.

Blue Eagles have displaced defending champions on difference as both teams have 10 points from four games.

Gaddie Chirwa scored the only goal of the match to inspire the Malawi Police Service sponsored team to the victory.

In an interview after the match, Blue Eagles coach Elia Kananji, described the game as tough.

“It was a very difficult game, but the most important thing is that we managed to win and get the three points. In another match Mighty Wanderers thrashed TNM Super League rookies 3-1 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

Moyale coach Pritchard Mwansa bemoaned his team’s failure to come to the party against their fellow Malawi Defence Force-sponsored side.

“We were pathetic. We didn’t play as a team,” he said.

Vincent Nyangulu scored a brace and Yamikani Chester netted the third. Taniel Mhango scored the consolation for Sable Farming, who have succumbed to a third defeat in five games.

Kamuzu Barracks beat Moyale Barracks in another game with Deus Nkutu scoring both goals while Charles Nkhoma scored for Moyale. Waka Waka Tigers, formerly Mighty Tigers also beat Red Lions 2-1 at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

CAPTION: Blue Eagles (in blue) in a previous match

