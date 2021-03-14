Police arrest conmen over Neef money 

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested two conmen guised as pastors who duped people by claiming they were officials from government-owned microfinance firm National Economic Empowerment Fund ( Neef).

Police officers at Kanengo have identified the two as Collings Malamwa (40) and Thokozani Umali (35).

They have been charged with obtaining money through false pretences.

Police said the two suspects went around Mgona in Lilongwe in December 2020, instructing the community members to create clubs of 20 members each so that they could be given loans from NEEF formerly called MERDEF.

They demanded registration fee of K4,000 cash from each member and 33 clubs were formed. They collected money amounting to k2.7 million in the process.

The community members waited until March 2021 when they realized that they were duped.

They decided to report to Kanengo Police Station whereby Criminal Investigators cornered the two Pastors on March 12, 2021.

Malamwa hails from Chiudza village, Traditional authority Chiwere in Dowa district, while Umali hails from Maulidi village, Traditional authority Maganga in Salima district.

They will appear in court on Monday to answer the charges.

Police is advising Community leaders to seek confirmation of suspicious people who may come into their locations in the name of different organizations before trusting them on monetary issues.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!