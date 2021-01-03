Police arrest  Covid-19 test certificate fraudsters: 2 Nigerians, 2 Malawi citizens

Malawi Police at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) have arrested four people for forging Covid-19 test certificate.

KIA police spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde said two of the arrested are Nigerian nationals and two Malawian medical personnel.

He said the four have been charged with producing a false health certificate for travel.

Chitonde said that tough controls have been put in place to ensure that all covid-19 fraudsters are arrested and brought to book.

Just weeks ago, the Presidential taskforce on Covid-19 was told that some medical personnel were also forging the covid test certificates at Dedza district hospital.

This comes at a time when the country is experiencing a new wave of Covid-19.

