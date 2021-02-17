Police arrest Dodma deputy director over Covid-19 money

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a deputy director in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) on allegations of abuse of the K6.2 billion Covid -19 money.

The arrest of Fyawupi Mwafongo is part of a crackdown on civil servants and public servants suspected to have looted the covid-19 money.

According to James Kadadzela spokesperson for Malawi Police Service , Mwafongo is implicated in the alleged abuse of Covid-19 funds.

Kadadzela said Mwafongo is likely to be charged with the offence of “theft” by public servant.

The development comes after police have started investigating the mismanagement of Covid-19 funds following a directive from the director of public prosecution.

Yesterday, Ombudsman Martha Chizuma said there was free for all on the money as some civil servants got allowances more than the days they worked outside stations and more than than their entitlements as well as getting full board.

Mwafongo recently put up a Facebook post bragging of plenty food at a covid-19 meeting at the time covid-19 death toll was very high because public hospitals did not have adequate covid-19 equipment.

