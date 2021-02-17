Education ministry officials get three-day allowances for a 2 hour meeting: HRDC blows whistle

Ministry of Education officials have come under blisteting attack for pocketing three day allowances from government for a meeting that lasted for two hours only.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has since blown the whistle on the matter.

HRDC says it has received information alleging that officials from the ministry pocketed allowances amounting to K90,000 each meant for a three day training, for an activity that only lasted for two hours.

The development comes as government is investigating the alleged abuse of 6.2 Billion Kwacha Covid-19 funds.

Luke Tembo – National Coordinator for HRDC – said the organization has received the information under its corruption whistle blowing initiative.

Tembo said HRDC will submit the information to National Audit Office and other prosecuting agencies who are investigating the alleged mismanagement of K6.2 billion Kwacha.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!