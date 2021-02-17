Education ministry officials get three-day allowances for a 2 hour meeting: HRDC blows whistle

February 17, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Ministry of Education officials have come under blisteting attack for pocketing three day allowances from government for a meeting that lasted for two hours only.

HRDC’s Luke Tembo : We  will submit the information to National Audit Office

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has since blown the whistle on the matter.

HRDC says it has received information alleging that officials from the ministry pocketed allowances amounting to K90,000 each meant for a three day training, for an activity that only lasted for two hours.

The development comes as government is investigating the alleged abuse of 6.2 Billion Kwacha Covid-19 funds.

Luke Tembo – National Coordinator for HRDC –  said the organization has received the information under its corruption whistle blowing initiative.

Tembo said HRDC will submit the information to National Audit Office and other prosecuting agencies who are investigating the  alleged mismanagement of K6.2 billion Kwacha.

3 Comments
Chule
2 hours ago

Allowance syndrome, we cant develop

Anzelu ndi Anzelu
2 hours ago

Ndalama zaphweka ndithu. Kudya katatu.

Whistleblower
2 hours ago

Keep on doing the good job. It should not be business as usual its high time they realize that time for free for all is gone

