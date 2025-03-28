Police Arrest Electrician for Stealing Oxygen Supply Pipes at Bwaila Hospital, Seven Babies Die

Police in Lilongwe have arrested Grant Mpasu, 38, for allegedly stealing oxygen supply copper pipes and electricity wires worth K2.8 million from Bwaila District Hospital’s labor ward on the night of March 21, 2025.

According to Lilongwe Police Publicist Hastings Chigalu, the suspect’s actions caused a catastrophic disruption of oxygen supply, leading to machine malfunctions in the operating theater and nursery section, commonly referred to as the kangaroo ward. Tragically, this resulted in the deaths of seven premature babies before alternative systems could be implemented.

“During the night in question, a nurse on duty in the labor ward encountered the suspect, who failed to provide a valid reason for his presence at that particular time,” Chigalu explained.

Sensing foul play, the nurse alerted security guards, who apprehended Mpasu. Upon investigation, officers discovered a laptop bag and a carton filled with copper pipes and electricity wires hidden in the hospital’s ceiling.

Mpasu, an electrician by trade, was previously employed by a contractor tasked with reinstalling the oxygen system at the hospital. However, Chigalu revealed that after the project was completed and handed over, the suspect continued frequenting the hospital without his employer’s knowledge, falsely claiming he was assigned to monitor the system.

“This malicious act not only caused the deaths of innocent babies but also disrupted critical medical operations at the hospital,” Chigalu said.

Grant Mpasu, who hails from Kambewa Village, Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu District, is expected to appear in court soon to face charges related to theft and endangering lives.

This incident has left the community reeling, with many questioning the security protocols in place at the hospital.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!