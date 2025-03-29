Davis Njobvu Elected as New Malawi Law Society President

Seasoned legal practitioner Davis Njobvu has been elected as the new president of the Malawi Law Society (MLS) following elections held during the society’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and conference in Mangochi. Njobvu, who has 24 years of legal experience in private practice, will serve a two-year term at the helm of the society.

In a highly contested election, Njobvu secured a decisive victory over his sole challenger, Mercy Chijere, by 373 votes to 170. The elections, conducted online, saw a total of 543 eligible members casting their votes. Njobvu succeeds Patrick Gray Mpaka, who had served two consecutive terms from 2021 to 2025 and did not seek re-election.

The newly elected MLS executive comprises McHarven Ngwata as vice president, who ran unopposed, taking over from Tusume Mwabungulu. The honorary secretary position was secured by Francis M’mane, who garnered 415 votes against Oscar Taulo’s 113. Additionally, Kizito Sonkho Kumwenda was elected as treasurer without opposition. Bright Theu was also elected as a member of the MLS Disciplinary Committee.

Njobvu’s leadership is expected to focus on strengthening the rule of law, enhancing professional development for lawyers, and advocating for judicial reforms in Malawi. Speaking after his victory, he expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by his peers and pledged to uphold the integrity and independence of the legal profession.

The Malawi Law Society plays a pivotal role in safeguarding legal standards and promoting justice in the country. With a new executive in place, expectations are high for progressive reforms and continued advocacy for legal excellence in Malawi.

