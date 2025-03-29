NICE urges political stakeholders to ensure peaceful campaign

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has called upon politicians and their followers to ensure they maintain peace and respect for one another’s rights during the campaign ahead of the September 16 General Elections.

NICE District Programmes Officer for Ntchisi, Adam Disi, made the call during a phone-in programme hosted on Ntchisi Youth FM Radio on Thursday.

Dis, while assuring that his organization remains committed to educating all stakeholders on the benefits of peaceful politics, emphasized that violence has no place in a democratic society like Malawi.

“That’s why NICE has been holding meetings with officials and the general public in the district to ensure that we have peaceful elections on September 16, 2025. We will be visiting markets and meeting with various officials to spread the message that there should be no violence in politics,” said Disi.

In his contribution, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalumo said he has already started meeting with chiefs to inform them of their role in ensuring that the upcoming elections are peaceful.

Also in attendance at the phone-in programme were Sub-Inspector Mzembe from the police and Mwawonanji Kachisuzi, chairperson for the Ntchisi District Youth Organization.

