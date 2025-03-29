WOCACA holds Blue Hat, Bow Tie Campaign to raise awareness on colorectal cancer

Women’s Coalition Against Cancer (WOCACA) on Friday held the Blue Hat, Bow Tie Campaign at Kabudula Community Hospital to raise critical awareness on colorectal cancer in Malawi.

The event was also aimed at equipping frontline healthcare workers, especially health surveillance assistants (HSAs), with knowledge and skills to promote early detection and timely referrals for suspected colorectal cancer cases.

The activity brought together 10 HSAs, a nurse, two Environmental Health Officers (EHOs), and WOCACA representatives, all united in the fight against colorectal cancer.

Key speakers at the event included Dr. Deborah Katete (Kabudula Community Hospital In-Charge), Lemson Phiri (a nurse from the Ministry of Health), and Esther Nyirenda, who is WOCACA Project Officer.

They all emphasized on the importance of early screening, recognizing symptoms, and encouraging lifestyle changes to reduce risk factors.

According to the speakers, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer related death globally accounting for just over nine percent of all cancer deaths, yet its impact is often underestimated in low- and middle-income countries due to a lack of data, stigma, and systemic barriers.

Symptoms such as changes in bowel habits, blood in stool, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue often go unrecognized, delaying crucial medical interventions.

The session empowered HSAs with practical skills in case identification, community education, and referral systems, ensuring they can act as strong advocates in their communities.

By bridging the gap between community health workers and hospital staff, the initiative strengthens the fight against colorectal cancer at the grassroots level.

The event was financially supported by the Global Colon Cancer Association (GCCA), an organization that represents millions of colorectal cancer patients worldwide.

GCCA advocates for patient-centered policies, increased awareness, better screening, and access to quality medical treatment. The association also helps establish patient advocacy groups in areas where none exist, uniting all stakeholders in the fight against this disease.

Additionally, UDK Consultancy contributed 20 blue balls as part of promotional materials for the event, aiding in raising awareness against colorectal cancer.

Prevention remains the strongest weapon, and WOCACA continues to urge Malawians to adopt healthy lifestyles avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, staying active, and undergoing screenings.

“Colorectal cancer is treatable if detected early. Let’s talk about it, get screened, and save lives,” said WOCACA Project Officer, Esther Nyirenda.

