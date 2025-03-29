K Motors handover a repaired vehicle to Blantyre Labour Office 

In a move aimed at improving office operations, K Motors Limited has handed over a vehicle to Ministry of Labour-Southern Region Office which the company repaired as part of helping the institution.

According to K Motors, Managing Director, Malon Mount the company invested K15 million in repairing the vehicle which got vandalized in March 2024.

Mount disclosed that the thought it necessary to maintain the vehicle after noticing the challenges being faced by the office due to inadequate vehicles, a thing which was contributing to a slow operations in various assignments.

“As K Motors we believe in working together with Malawians as we are also a local company, so after receiving a request to help fixing the vehicle we considered it as a necessary to assist looking at how issues of mobility was affecting the office,” said Mount.

In his remarks, Southern Region, Chief Labour Officer, Frank Adini thanked K Motors for coming to their rescue saying the maintenance of the vehicle will help to make activities in the region manageable.

“When the vehicle got vandalized the region was left in an awkward situation because we only had one which was also in bad condition.

“The maintenance of this vehicle is a sigh of relief to us because this vehicle is used in activities for the whole Southern Region and will improve the mobility challenges although it is not enough,” said Adini.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!