Police arrest former MCP MP over sexual assault charges

Malawi Police Service in Mchinji have arrested a former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Mchinji south parliamentarian for indecent assault.

Mchinji police officer-in-charge Owen Maganga has confirmed the arrest of Jerome Waluza and said he would appear in court on Tuesday.

The former Malawi Boxing Association (Maba) president is alleged to have invited girls between 12 and 15 in his bedroom where they were watching porno whilst touching them in their private parts on Friday.

“The mother of the girls sent the girls to collect rentals from the former parliamentarian but instead of giving them the money, he invited them into his bedroom where he was touching their private parts whilst watching pornography,” said Maganga.

Maganga alleged that Waluza then sent some of the girls out to market, and told one girl whom he continued to touch her private parts as they watched porno.

“The girls returned and found that the suspect continued to touch the 12-year-old girl. He gave the girl K2, 000 so that she could not leak out this to other people,” Maganga said.

The police officer-in-charge said the girls reported the matter to their mother, 41-year-old Judith Maxwell who immediately reported the issue to police.

He said the police acted swiftly and arrested Waluza.

Waluza was member of parliament from 2009 to 2014

