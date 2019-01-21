PP completes primaries, ready for submission of nomination forms to MEC

The former governing People’s Party (PP) of Joyce Banda, which said was contesting in all the 193 constituencies, says it has successfully completed its primary elections.

PP spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda said his party is probably the only party which had violent free primary elections.

“This was so because of the unity which exists in our party from the grass root to the national executive committee and the aspirants as well,” said Kalaile Banda.

The party held the primary elections from January 3 to 15.

This comes at a time when the main opposition says it will not hold primary elections in some areas.

Party central region chairman Zebron Chilondola said the party would not hold the polls in Dedza central east and some areas in Mchinji, saying the party has just identified candidates for the May 21 highly contentious elections.

The party primary polls were marred with political violence.

MEC set February 4 to 8 as a period for candidates participating in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections to submit their nomination forms.

Candidates contesting on political party tickets were supposed to get their nomination papers through secretary generals (SGs) of their respective parties or any assigned officials while independent candidates for parliamentary and local government elections were supposed to collect the nomination papers from constituency returning officers (CROs), district commissioners (DCs), or chief executive officers of councils.

However, presidential candidates, be it independent or on a party ticket, were required to collect the nomination forms from the chief elections officer at MEC head office.

Submission of the nomination papers for presidential candidates will be direct to MEC at Comesa Hall in Blantyre while parliamentary and local government forms will be submitted to respective CROs.

Meanwhile, MEC has maintained the 193 constituencies and 462 wards for the forthcoming elections.

