Police arrest immigration officers over corruption

Four Immigration officers in Blantyre are in police custody on allegations that they illegally released from custody seven undocumented illegal immigrants after receiving a K700,000 bribe.

They have since been charged with an offence of abuse of office.

National Police Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya said the four are suspected to have released seven undocumented Ethiopian immigrants who they arrested and were in police cells at Blantyre police.

“We have information that they received K700, 000 from an agent in Mozambique to release the immigrants,” said Kalaya who added that they were intercepted at Milare police road block on the Blantyre – Chikwawa road yesterday.

They are Sgt. Prescott Zembani, Charles Kamfumu, Sgt. Emmanuel Thamando and Sgt. Major Nyirenda.

